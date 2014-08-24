Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, who will get the start Sunday against the Giants, has been much better at home than on the road this year. He leads the National League with 198 strikeouts. The team record is 207, set by Gio Gonzalez in 2012 when he won 21 games. Eight of his 10 wins are at home this year.

OF Michael A. Taylor, a rookie for the Nationals, was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday as Washington called up veteran outfielder Nate Schierholtz from Syracuse. Taylor hit a home run in his first big league game on Aug. 12 in New York against the Mets but he was 3-for-18 overall and 1-for-14 after his first game. Taylor on Saturday was also named the Eastern League Rookie of the Year after he spent most of the season with Double-A Harrisburg. Taylor hit .313 with 22 homers and 34 steals in 98 games with Harrisburg. He appears to be a candidate for a Sept. 1 call-up when roster expand.

RHP Erick Fedde told a Washington radio station on Saturday that he hopes to start a throwing program in December and he hopes to throw off the mound around June. He was drafted in the first round by the Nationals in June out of UNLV even though he had Tommy John surgery earlier this year. He was the 18th overall pick in the June draft and played T-ball with Washington OF Bryce Harper, who also grew up in Las Vegas. Fedde visited Nationals Park after he signed with Washington and got to talk to Stephen Strasburg about coming back from Tommy John surgery. “Trust the process,” Strasburg said, according to Fedde. “It was really nice of him,” said Fedde, who is rehabbing in Viera, Fla., at the Nationals’ spring training and minor league complex. “It is a little different” than Las Vegas, he said. Fedde said he has been following the Nationals, who had five walk-off wins during a 10-game winning streak that ended Friday with a loss to the San Francisco Giants. “Crazy walk-offs. It is good to see them in first place,” Fedde said.

OF Jayson Werth, who hit a homer Friday, had two hits and drove in two runs Saturday. He had an RBI single in the first and an RBI single in the second.

CF Denard Span had two hits and scored two runs and drove in a run. He tripled in the first and scored and singled in a run, and then scored in the second.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started against the Giants on Saturday. He entered the game with 2.98 ERA but gave up a double and homer to the first two batters. He shutout the Giants the rest of the way and remained unbeaten in his last seven outings. “We scored some runs early and I was able to settle in,” Zimmermann said. The right-hander also had a double. “After that (2-0 deficit) he settled right in,” manager Matt Williams said.

OF Nate Schierholtz was called up to Washington from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday after he went 3-for-19 (.158) with the Chiefs. He was released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this month. He is a career .289 pinch-hitter and has a career average of .254 with 51 homers in 776 games. He did not play Saturday.