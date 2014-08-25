Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg recorded his 200th strikeout of the season Sunday, but otherwise it was a rough outing for the Nationals ace, who lasted just four innings in falling under .500 (10-11) on the season. Strasburg allowed home runs to light-hitting Giants OF Gregor Blanco and 1B Travis Ishikawa in giving up eight hits and five runs on the afternoon. “Obviously, I didn’t go out there and pitch the way I wanted to,” Strasburg said.

RHP Tanner Roark will go for his 13th victory of the season Monday at Philadelphia. He is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA in three appearances against the Phillies, including 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts this season.

OF Denard Span continued his hitting assault, singling in both the sixth and seventh innings of the Nationals win Sunday, giving him an MLB-best 49 multi-hit games.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera continues to produce for the Nationals, as his fourth-inning RBI double ensured his on-base run would reach 16 of his last 17 games. In 20 games with Washington, Cabrera has 10 RBIs and five doubles. Cabrera left the game with tightness in his side but said afterward that he felt good.

OF Nate Schierholtz made his Nationals debut in the fourth inning of Sunday’s loss. Schierholtz, who was signed to a Triple-A contract by Washington on Aug. 18 and called up Saturday, popped out to shortstop with runners on first and second. Schierholtz likely will see more action due to the season-ending injury to OF Nate McLouth.

SS Ian Desmond ripped his 21st home run of the season in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game, tying him for sixth place in the National League with four other players. His 78th RBI of the season keeps him in fifth place in the NL in that category.