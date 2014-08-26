Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Monday against the Phillies. He had reached base safely in 12 of his previous 13 games. Harper has fanned 80 times in 71 games this season.

RHP Tanner Roark went six innings in taking the loss Monday against Philadelphia. He allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. He allowed a solo homer to Cody Asche in the fifth inning -- “It was a changeup,” Roark said, “but it didn’t change” - but was otherwise solid. It was just his second loss in seven decisions, a span of nine starts.

3B Anthony Rendon went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Monday against the Phillies. The homer was one of three he has hit in 15 career at-bats against Philadelphia starter A.J. Burnett. Overall he is 6-for-15 (.400) against the Philadelphia right-hander.

1B Adam LaRoche went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Monday against Philadelphia. Before that he had a .410 on-base percentage and .573 slugging percentage in August.

-LHP Gio Gonzalez, Tuesday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision despite pitching seven shutout innings against Arizona in his last start. Gonzalez, who has lost five straight decisions over eight starts, allowed four hits while striking out six and walking three against the Diamondbacks. He is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season, 5-4 with a 3.06 ERA against Philadelphia in 10 career starts.