Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, Wednesday’s starter, lost to San Francisco in his last start, going six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking one. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in two starts against Philadelphia this year, 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

3B Anthony Rendon went 1-for-4 Tuesday against the Phillies and has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. Rendon, just 3-for-15 in his career against Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels, singled and scored in the Nats’ two-run seventh against the Phillies’ left-hander.

LF Scott Hairston went 1-for-2 against Phillies starter Cole Hamels on Tuesday night. Hairston is now 18-for-46 (.391) with five homers in his career against Hamels.

LHP Gio Gonzalez took a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, going six innings and allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking one. Gonzalez, who surrendered homers to Freddy Galvis in the fifth and Darin Ruf in the sixth, is winless over his last nine starts, going 0-5 with four no-decisions in that stretch. His last victory came July 5, against the Chicago Cubs.

1B Kevin Frandsen went 2-for-3 with an RBI single Tuesday against Philadelphia and is 9-for-17 in his last five starts. Frandsen hit safely in four of his last six games.