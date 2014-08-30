Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to pitch against the Seattle Mariners for the first time in his career when the Nationals play at Safeco Field on Saturday night. His career has been watched closely by Mariners fans, many of whom were hoping Seattle would get a chance to draft Strasburg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. Instead, the Mariners picked a bad time to get hot, recording their first home sweep of the ‘09 season in the final series to drop out of the top spot. Seattle ended up taking 2B Dustin Ackley with the No. 2 overall pick in 2009.

3B Anthony Rendon had never previously faced Seattle starter Felix Hernandez, then he hit the first pitch he saw from the right-handed Cy Young contender over the center-field fence for a one-out homer in Friday’s first inning. Rendon walked and singled in his next two plate appearances against Hernandez and went 4-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games.

OF Jayson Werth took advantage of his fourth start at designated hitter Friday, when he hit a two-run homer on a 1-for-4 night. In four games as a DH this season, Werth is hitting .267 (4 of 15) with two home runs. He is now hitting .324 (22 of 68) in the month of August.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann earned his third win in five August starts after allowing just two earned runs in six innings Friday night in Seattle. Zimmermann gave up seven hits but struck out eight in the 8-3 win.

SS Ian Desmond continues to swing a hot bat. Coming off a 3-for-4 game, and a 5-for-12 series, in Philadelphia, Desmond had hits in each of his first two at-bats Friday night. He singled to lead off the second inning, then added a leadoff homer in the fourth. Desmond went 2-for-5 and has now hit safely in five consecutive games, going 9-for-22 in that span.

C Wilson Ramos hit his eighth and ninth home runs of the season in Friday night’s 8-3 win over Seattle.