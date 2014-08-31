Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg allowed just one run off six hits over 7 2/3 innings Saturday night, when he dominated the Seattle Mariners in a 3-1 win. Manager Matt Williams called it his most impressive start of the year. Strasburg had eight strikeouts, and the only run he allowed came on his final pitch, which Seattle’s Dustin Ackley hit over the right-field fence for a two-out solo homer in the eighth. With a sixth-inning strikeout of Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, Strasburg set a Washington Nationals record for strikeouts in a season with 208. Gio Gonzalez held the previous record, having struck out 207 in 2012.

RHP Tanner Roark will be making his fifth start against an American League West opponent when the Nationals play Seattle on Sunday afternoon. Roark had plenty of success while facing the other four AL West teams, despite his 1-1 record in those starts. He has a 1.04 ERA against Houston, Oakland, Texas and the Los Angeles Angels this season and has not allowed more than one earned run against any of them. Roark has never pitched against Seattle.

3B Anthony Rendon had an RBI double in Saturday’s fifth inning to continue his hot hitting. Rendon, who went 4-for-4 in the Seattle series opener Friday night, is hitting .400 (8 of 20) with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs during the current road trip.

RHP Rafael Soriano gave up two hits in Saturday’s ninth inning but got out of the jam to earn his 30th save of the season, surpassing last season’s total of 29. Soriano has now had 30 or more saves four times in his career.

RF Jayson Werth hit his second home run, and the Nationals’ seventh, in a span of two games when he hit a two-run shot off Seattle starter Roenis Elias in the top of the first inning Saturday night. Werth went 1-for-3 and was intentionally walked in the fifth. Werth said after the 3-1 win that he has tightened up his swing to protect a sore shoulder, adding that he hasn’t lost any of his power.

SS Ian Desmond added another hit Saturday night, when he went 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning single. Over his past six games, Desmond has gone 10-for-26.

C Wilson Ramos, who hit two home runs Friday night, served as DH Saturday. C Jose Lobaton was in the lineup to accommodate starter Stephen Strasburg. It marked the fifth consecutive Strasburg start with Lobaton behind the plate. Ramos went 0-for-4 after hitting into double plays in each of his first two at-bats Saturday.