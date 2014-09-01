Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper recorded his first multi-homer game of the season, and the fifth of his career, with a pair of home runs Sunday in Seattle. Harper crushed a no-doubt home run in the second inning, taking Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma deep for a 418-foot home run to right field. Harper’s towering shot, which resulted in his ninth home run of the season, came off with such power that the Safeco Field crowd gasped as it carried over the seats and against the glass-covered restaurant in right field. Seattle RF Endy Chavez turned briefly but never gave chase. He added a solo shot in the fourth inning.

3B Anthony Rendon went 0-for-4 Sunday after breaking out at an 8-for-20 clip to start the road trip.

OF Jayson Werth, making his second appearance as a DH in the three-game Seattle series, went 1-for-4 with a double on Sunday. He had three extra-base hits in the series.

LHP Gio Gonzalez has not earned a win since July 5, a streak that stretches nine starts and five decisions. Six of those nine starts have resulted in games decided by a single run -- including each of his past three starts. The Nationals haven’t scored more than four runs in a game Gonzalez has started since July 20, when they beat the Brewers 5-4 after he lasted just 3 1/3 innings. Gonzalez is scheduled to start Monday’s game at Los Angeles

RF Nate Schierholtz got his first hit as a National on Sunday, and it came on a solo home run. His third-inning homer gave Washington a 2-0 lead before Seattle rallied to beat the Nationals 5-3.