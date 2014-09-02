Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Steven Souza Jr. was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 20 games with a right shoulder strain. Souza, who is serving his third big-league stint with the club, was batting .083 in 12 at-bats heading into Monday’s contest against the Dodgers. Manager Matt Williams said maintaining some consistency will be a key for Souza.

1B/OF Tyler Moore was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Moore provides the Nationals a power bat off the bench and versatility with the number of positions he can play, manager Matt Williams said.

C Sandy Leon was promoted Monday from Triple-A Syracuse. This is the fourth stint this season for Leon, who is hitting .169 with one home run and three RBIs.

RHP Blake Treinen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Treinen was 1-3 for the Nationals in 2014 with a 2.35 ERA

RHP Aaron Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Barrett had a 3-0 mark with a 3.21 ERA in 40 previous games. Barrett earned a win in his major-league debut March 31 by retiring the side in order against the New York Mets.

1B Adam LaRoche suffered a strained back in his last at-bat in the fifth inning of Monday’s win over the Dodgers. He is listed as day-to-day. “It’s pretty painful right now, so we’ll see how he does tonight,” manager Matt Williams said after the game. Williams indicated he probably will rest LaRoche since LHP Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

OF Denard Span homered twice, guiding the Nationals to a 6-4 victory over the Dodgers to take the opening game of a three-game set between the clubs with the best records in the National League. Span has hit three of his four home runs in the past week. “I’ve been seeing the ball pretty good,” said Span, who went 2-for-5 with a season-high three RBIs. “I‘m not trying to hit a home run, just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere. That’s all I‘m trying to do. I‘m just seeing the ball and reacting.”

LHP Gio Gonzalez limited the Dodgers to three hits -- two by CF Matt Kemp, including a home run -- but was charged with three runs in six-plus innings. Gonzalez (7-9) struck out four and walked two, throwing only 74 pitches (48 strikes). After giving up a hit and two runs in the first inning, Gonzalez retired 16 of the next 17 batters before allowing a single by Kemp to open the seventh inning. “I still kept attacking the strike zone. Willie was calling a great game and mixing it up, just helping me build confidence,” Gonzalez said, referring to catcher Wilson Ramos. “All of the credit in the world goes to Ramos and the offense.”

LHP Xavier Cedeno was called up Monday from Triple-A Syracuse. Cedeno was 5-1 with a 2.29 ERA with four saves in 35 appearances at Syracuse this season. Cedeno will be used in “situational” situations out of the bullpen, manager Matt Williams said.