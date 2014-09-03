Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister was effective early, but he allowed two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings against the Dodgers. Fister (12-6) was charged with four runs (three earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five-plus innings. It was Fister’s third consecutive defeat. “The third time around the lineup, they got a sense for him,” manager Matt Williams said. “He made good pitches until that point. It just didn’t happen for him. But he’s pitched well all year for us, so we’re confident about him going back out there.”

CF Bryce Harper prevented LHP Clayton Kershaw from shutting out the Nationals on Tuesday. Harper hit a solo home run with two outs in the sixth for Washington’s lone run of the game. “He hadn’t gotten to a fastball yet, so I was pretty stubborn and kept throwing them,” said Kershaw, who lowered his ERA to 1.70, tops in the big leagues. “He put a really good swing on it (and) made a good adjustment. He’s good for a reason. Hit it really far.” Harper has four home runs in the past five games.

3B Anthony Rendon is a key player in the Nationals’ ability to manufacture runs this season. Rendon, the team’s leadoff hitter, stole one base last season, but he has 14 so far this year. “I think last year was a little bit of an aberration because he was brand new to the big leagues,” manager Matt Williams said of the lack of steals. “Now that he’s got a little bit of experience, our philosophy is we want to be aggressive. If the opportunity arises or presents itself, he’s got a green light to go. And he’s done a nice job of it.” Rendon has done a nice job at the plate, too. After going 1-for-4 Tuesday against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, he is batting .280 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs.

1B Adam LaRoche, who left Monday’s game due to lower back stiffness, did not play Tuesday. LaRoche took a muscle relaxant, and he is questionable for Wednesday’s day game.

SS Ian Desmond had another rough outing against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Desmond is hitting .125 (3-for-24) with eight strikeouts in his career against Kershaw.