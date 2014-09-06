Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg continued to pitch well, but earned another no-decision after an efficient six-inning, five strikeout performance. Strasburg raised his NL-leading strikeout total to 215 and did not walk a batter -- the 15th time in 30 starts he’s allowed zero or one walk.

RHP Tanner Roark ran off four straight wins to close July, but dropped three of five decisions in August, although his ERA rose just slightly, from 2.74 to 2.91. But the pitcher is coming off a start on Aug. 31 against Seattle where he gave up a season-high 11 hits. Roark is 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.

OF Anthony Rendon scored twice Friday, raising his total to 100 runs on the season. Rendon joins San Francisco OF Hunter Pence as the only players in baseball to reach the century mark in that figure.

INF Jeff Kobernus was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Kobernus, who hit .167 in 24 games with the Nationals last season, will give Washington some versatility and speed off the bench. Kobernus his .257 with 15 steals at Triple-A.

1B Adam LaRoche has been under the weather, but that hasn’t stopped him from producing. Despite battling the flu, back pain and a swollen elbow, LaRoche connected in the first inning for his 21st home run of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field. “When guys aren’t feeling well, sometimes they just kind of relax and everything happens,” manager Matt Williams said.

RHP Rafael Soriano blew his seventh save of the season, giving up three runs in the ninth inning, including a home run to light-hitting OF Ben Revere to tie the score. Soriano, who left the field under a shower of boos, was forthright about his tough night and took full responsibility. ”“I know I have to do it better,” he said. “I’ve got to figure out what’s going on right now.”

OF Denard Span tallied the 1,000th hit of his career during the first inning Friday, a sharp single to right field. Span, who tipped his cap as the crowd gave him a standing ovation, becomes the ninth player to reach the milestone while wearing a Nationals uniform, although only 331 of his hits came in Washington. Span racked up 669 during his stint with the Twins.