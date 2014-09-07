Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark started Saturday. He entered the game without a win since beating the Miami Marlins on July 30. He is now 0-4 in his last seven starts after the 3-1 loss to the Phillies. Said Roark: “In the second inning, my ball was up. It wasn’t working as well as I wanted.”

OF Michael A. Taylor was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Taylor hit 22 home runs this year at Double-A Harrisburg and Syracuse and was the Eastern League player of the year. He was 3-for-18 in his first big league stint earlier this year. Taylor played in the Futures Game and the Eastern League All-Star Game. Syracuse saw its season come to an end Friday when the Chiefs were swept in three games by Pawtucket in the International League playoffs. Taylor was not used Saturday by Washington.

1B Adam LaRoche, who dealt with several ailments on Wednesday in Los Angeles, started at first base Saturday. He was hitless in three at-bats and is hitting .259.

RHP Rafael Soriano, who blew another save Friday, is out as the Washington closer, manager Matt Williams said. Williams said he will use several pitchers in the ninth inning, including Tyler Clippard, Drew Storen and Matt Thornton. There was no save chance Saturday as the Nationals lost 3-1 to Philadelphia, and Soriano did not pitch.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start for the Nationals on Sunday in the series finale. He was tagged with the loss July 31 against the Phillies the last time Philadelphia was in Washington. Gonzalez has 39 wins since the start of the 2012 season to rank third among lefties in the National League.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera was 1-for-3 and is hitting .250 since coming from the Cleveland Indians in a trade on July 31. He also made some nice plays in the field, including a catch on a liner in the eighth to rob Chase Utley of a hit. The Phillies have beaten Washington five games in a row, including a three-game sweep in Philadelphia last month. “That happens. We can’t do nothing about that,” Cabrera said.

RHP Ryan Mattheus was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Mattheus pitched in five games earlier this year for Washington. The Syracuse season ended Friday as the Chiefs were swept in three games by Pawtucket in the International League playoffs. Mattheus was not used Saturday.