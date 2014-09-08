Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Storen picked up his second save of the season, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out Marlon Byrd and Ryan Howard to end it. With struggling Rafael Soriano being given a few days off, Storen, usually a set-up man, got the call to pitch the ninth. “You throw him in there in a one-run game, no room for a mistake there. He was lights out,” said first baseman Adam LaRoche. “It was good to see. He’s been like that all year though.”

RHP Doug Fister (12-6, 2.66) kicks off a three-game series with visiting Atlanta on Monday. He’s 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts -- both at home -- against the Braves this season. Overall, Fister has lost three straight decisions, allowing 11 earned runs and 27 hits in 16 2/3 innings against the Giants, Phillies and Dodgers.

OF Michael Taylor was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He hit .167 with one homer in seven major league games this season.

LF Scott Hairston, a right-hander, got the start against left-hander Cole Hamels as lefty Bryce Harper was given a day off. Hairston began the day 18-for-46 (.391) with five home runs against Hamels in his career and didn’t disappoint. Though he went 0-for-2, he drove in what proved to be the winning run with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in the sixth. “I had the mindset of just get the ball to the outfield somehow,” he said. “If you get it, it’ll go over the fence. If not it’ll at least be a sacrifice fly.”

1B Adam LaRoche, who has been suffering from the flu, a sore elbow, and back pain, homered for the third time in his last four games. LaRoche connected for his 22nd of the season in the second inning against Cole Hamels. LaRoche is in the midst of his ninth 20-homer season in the last 10 years. It was LaRoche’s second multi-homer game of the season and 24th of his career. “Back’s been feeling pretty good the last couple of days. Elbow’s healing up and the flu’s going away, so looking good,” he said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-9) won his second straight game in Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Philadelphia. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out three and didn’t issue a walk for the first time this season. “You face this team so many times, you almost have to invent a pitch, but I was fortunate enough to have a fastball and a change-up, and locating it today,” he said.

RHP Ryan Mattheus was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He pitched in four games and has not given up a run in 5 2/3 innings at the major-league level this year.