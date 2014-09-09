Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Tuesday against the Braves in Washington. He has made 30 starts for the Nationals this year and has averaged over six innings per start, with a career-high 189 innings and a team record 215 strikeouts. Washington began play Monday with a 3.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio for its pitching staff, the best mark in MLB history (since 1900), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

RHP Drew Storen got his second save in two days as he fanned the side in the ninth in the 2-1 win over the Braves on Monday. “That was a big win for us. It was quite the adrenaline rush. That is unbelievably special,” Storen said of the crowd of 25,448, many of whom were chanting his first name in the top of the ninth. “I don’t take it for granted.”

RHP Doug Fister made the start on Monday for the Nationals at home against the Braves. He had lost his previous three starts but he got his 13th win Monday as he allowed no runs and two hits in seven innings. “The defense made every routine play. I can’t say enough about the defense,” he said.

LF Bryce Harper was back in the starting lineup Monday. Scott Hairston got the start in left on Sunday against LHP Cole Hamels, a pitcher that Hairston had hit well over the years. Harper was hitless in four at bats and is hitting .267. He got a nice round of applause as he came on short on a diving effort for a foul ball hit toward left field.

1B Adam LaRoche was named the co-player of the week in the National League on Monday along with C Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants. LaRoche hit two homers Sunday in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies and had two hits on Monday.

SS Ian Desmond was on the field nearly four hours before the first pitch Monday, as he wore a yellow T-shirt and grey shorts while throwing down the right-field foul line with a teammate. Before batting practice, he greeted Braves reserve Joey Terdoslavich, who is also a product of the baseball program at Sarasota High in Florida. Desmond drove in the first run of the game in the first inning in the 2-1 win but did not want to put much stock in the pivotal series. “I want to enjoy this one and worry about tomorrow when it gets here,” Desmond said.