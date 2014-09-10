Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday against the Braves in Washington. He made 30 starts for the Nationals this year and has averaged over six innings per start, with 189 innings and a team record 215 strikeouts. Washington began play Tuesday with a 3.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio for its pitching staff, the best mark in MLB history (since 1900), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

RHP Drew Storen got his third save in three days and fourth of the year Tuesday as he pitched a perfect ninth. His ERA is now 1.29. “He was economical with his pitches tonight,” said manager Matt Williams. Storen will most likely get the day off Wednesday, according to Williams.

SS Danny Espinosa came on to place short in place of Ian Desmond in the top of the sixth and he made a throwing error on the first ball hit to him. Espinosa doubled in his only at-bat and is hitting .219.

1B Adam LaRoche had RBI singles in his first two at-bats. It was the third game in a row that he had at least two hits. “His success is much greater when he hits the ball through the middle,” manager Matt Williams said of LaRoche.

RHP Rafael Soriano has not been used since he gave up three runs in the top of the ninth Friday. He has blown five saves the All-Star break and Drew Storen has record three saves in the last three days.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start Tuesday against the Braves and allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. What has been the key for him? “I just think it is (throwing) strike one,” said manager Matt Williams. “It is really important to get ahead.” Zimmermann got the win and has not lost since July 11. “I felt okay. I did not have my best stuff,” he said.

3B Ryan Zimmerman took batting practice for the first time since July 23 when he went on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. The Nationals are hoping he can come off the disabled list by the end of regular-season play. “I’ve been hitting and stuff in the cage for a couple of days, so it’s not really the hitting or the throwing or anything like that. It’s going to be the running,” he said of what dictates his return. “The danger of coming back too quick, it’s easy reinjure that, then obviously I would be done for the rest of the year. So we’re kind of playing with a fine line of obviously wanting to back and being out there with the team and getting some games in as quickly as we can. But if you rush it too much, you put yourself in a lot of danger of reinjuring it which is obviously what nobody wants.”

SS Ian Desmond (lower back tightness) was replaced at short in the top of the sixth by Danny Espinosa on Sept. 9. “I anticipate he will be fine,” manager Matt Williams said of Desmond. “He let me know and we got him out of there. He has played a lot of games.” Desmond has played in 140 of the 143 games played by the Nationals.