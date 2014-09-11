Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg made the start on Wednesday against the Braves in Washington. He was charged with the loss as he gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. It was the ninth start in a row in which he failed to beat the Braves. “I felt great out there. I felt like I was hitting my spots, and just a couple hits, just out of our reach, and that’s the ballgame,” Strasburg said.

LF Bryce Harper hit a solo homer in the ninth against Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel in a non-save situation. Harper was impressed with Atlanta starter Aaron Harang, who gave up one unearned run in seven innings to get the win. “He just pitches,” Harper said. “He uses all his pitches in every count. He flips the count sometimes, where it’s 1-2, he throws a heater right down the middle and he gets you. Sometimes, you get a little frustrated against a guy like that, but all in all, I thought we did pretty good.”

RHP Tanner Roark will start Friday in New York against the Mets. Roark lost his last three starts even though he has gone at least six innings in each start with an ERA of 4.42.

SS Danny Espinosa got the start at short as Ian Desmond has complained of lower back tightness. Espinosa was 1-for-4 and is hitting .219.

3B Anthony Rendon (flu-like symptoms) was not in the starting lineup Wednesday and did not play. Manager Matt Williams hopes to have him Thursday in New York to face the Mets.

RHP Rafael Soriano had not been used since he gave up three runs in the top of the ninth Friday. He has blown five saves the All-Star break and Drew Storen has record three saves in the last three days through Tuesday. What has it been like to watch Storen close? “I feel fine,” Soriano said. “Because I talked to Matt, and he told me he’s going to give me a couple days. He said Drew was going to be the closer, and I’ll be happy because we win. He did his job, and I‘m happy for that.” Soriano pitched the eighth inning Wednesday and allowed two hits and no runs.

SS Ian Desmond (lower back tightness) was out of the starting lineup Wednesday and did not play. He was taken out after the fifth inning Tuesday. He is listed as day-to-day.