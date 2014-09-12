Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

3B Anthony Rendon returned from a one-game absence in impressive fashion Thursday night, when he went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in the Nationals’ 6-2 win over the Mets. Rendon, who missed Wednesday’s game due to the flu, is hitting .324 with seven RBIs and eight runs scored this month. Overall this season, he is hitting .282 with 19 homers, 79 RBIs and a National League-leading 105 runs scored.

1B Adam LaRoche continued his hot September hitting -- as well as his career-long success against the Mets -- on Thursday night, when he went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the Nationals’ 6-2 win. LaRoche hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added an RBI single in the third. He has five two-hit games in September and is hitting .355 with five homers and 15 RBIs this month. He is hitting .265 overall this season with 24 homers and 85 RBIs. LaRoche has five homers and 14 RBIs against the Mets this season and 28 homers and 83 RBIs in his career. Those are his best numbers against any opponent.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gonzalez earned the victory in his most recent start Sunday, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out three over six innings as the Nationals edged the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2. He is seeking his second three-start winning streak of the season (June 23-July 5). Gonzalez is 6-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets, including 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts this season. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 5, when he gave up four runs over six innings as the Nationals fell, 6-1.

3B/OF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) joined the Nationals in New York on Thursday and will participate in pre-game baseball activities prior to all four games against the Mets. Manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman, who hasn’t played since July 22, will be at “half-speed” as he takes batting practice, runs the bases, fields ground balls and takes fly balls in the outfield. If Zimmerman gets through the weekend with no complications, he is expected to play in the Nationals’ Instructional League in Florida next week with the hope he can return to the big league club during the final week of the season. Zimmerman is hitting .282 with five homers and 36 RBIs in 53 games.

SS Ian Desmond returned to the lineup Thursday night, when he went 0-for-3 in the Nationals’ 6-2 win over the Mets. Desmond missed Wednesday’s game due to lower back tightness. He is hitting .247 with 22 homers and 83 RBIs in 141 games.