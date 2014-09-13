Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister will look to continue his dominance of the New York Mets when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Fister earned the win in his most recent start Monday, when he authored his best start of the season by allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out three over seven shutout innings in the Nationals’ 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The win snapped a three-start losing streak for Fister, who had a 5.94 ERA in those outings. The next win for Fister will tie his career-high, set last season when he notched 14 victories for the Detroit Tigers. Fister is 3-0 with a 0.44 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, including 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two starts this year. He made those starts consecutively on Aug. 6 and Aug. 12. He tossed seven shutout innings of seven-hit ball on Aug. 12, when the Nationals won, 7-1.

3B Anthony Rendon remained red-hot Friday night, when he went 3-for-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle in the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Rendon singled in the first, doubled and scored in the third and hit a solo homer in the fifth before striking out in his final two at-bats. He is 6-for-10 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs scored in the last two games. In September, Rondon is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with two homers, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. Overall this year, he is hitting .285 with 20 homers, 80 RBIs and a National League-leading 107 runs scored.

RF Jayson Werth didn’t play Friday night in the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Manager Matt Williams said before the game he planned to give Werth either Friday or Saturday night off and decided to sit him Friday because Werth had “dead legs” during the Nationals’ 6-2 win over the Mets on Thursday night. Werth is hitting .283 with 16 homers and 78 RBIs in 136 games.

CF Denard Span reached the 30-steal mark Friday night, when he swiped second base in the ninth inning of the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. It is the first 30-steal season for Span, whose previous career high was 26 steals, set in 2010 as a member of the Minnesota Twins. In addition, Span became the second Nationals player to record 30 doubles and 30 steals in a season since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. He has 37 doubles and is hitting .301 with four homers and 32 RBIs in 136 games.