Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister tied his career-high in victories Saturday, when he earned the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings as the Nationals cruised by the Mets, 10-3. Fister is 14-6 with a 2.55 ERA. He also won 14 games last season, when he pitched for the Detroit Tigers.

3B Anthony Rendon remained scorching-hot Saturday, when he went 4-for-5 with a run scored in the Nationals’ 10-3 win over the Mets. Rendon is hitting .667 (10-for-15) in the first three games of the four-game series with two homers, three RBI and five runs scored. Over the last three games, he has lifted his season average from .279 to .289. He has 20 homers, 80 RBIs and a National League-high 108 runs scored.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will look to win his sixth straight decision when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Zimmermann earned the win on Tuesday, when he gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-4. In 10 starts since his last loss on July 11, Zimmermann is 5-0 with a 2.77 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 62/7 over 65 innings. Zimmermann is 6-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 19 career starts against the Mets, whom he has faced more than any other team. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 13, when he allowed an unearned run over 6 1/3 innings in the Nationals’ 3-2 victory.

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to begin playing in the Nationals’ Instructional League on Tuesday. Manager Matt Williams said Saturday that Zimmerman, who has been out since July 22, will spend a minimum of four days ramping up activity in the Instructional League. The Nationals hope to have Zimmerman back for at least the final week of the regular season. Zimmerman is hitting .282 with five homers and 36 RBI in 53 games this year.

SS Ian Desmond joined some elite company Saturday, when he officially recorded his third straight 20-20 season by stealing two bases in the Nationals’ 10-3 win over the Mets. Desmond, who has 22 homers and 21 steals, is just the fourth shortstop in history to post at least three 20-20 seasons along with Hanley Ramirez (four times), Jimmy Rollins (four times) and Alex Rodriguez (three times). Only Rodriguez (1997-1999) and Ramirez (2007-2010) have put together at least three straight 20/20 seasons. Desmond finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored Saturday and is now hitting .250 with 86 RBI, which ties him for the team lead with 1B Adam LaRoche.