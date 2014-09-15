Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will once again be in search of his first victory of the season against the Atlanta Braves when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Turner Field. It will be Strasburg’s second straight start against the Braves. He took the loss last Wednesday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight over six innings as the Nationals fell 6-2. It was the third consecutive start in which Strasburg didn’t issue a walk, one shy of his career high. Strasburg is 0-3 with a 7.17 ERA in four starts against the Braves this year and 3-7 with a 4.61 ERA in 16 career starts overall. The ERA is his highest against any opponent he’s faced more than three times.

3B Anthony Rendon concluded a scorching series against the Mets by going 1-for-4 in Sunday’s 3-0 win. The one-hit effort actually qualifies as a mini-slump for Rendon, who had 10 hits in his first 15 at-bats in the series. Rendon finished the four-game set with a .579 average, two homers, three RBI and five runs scored. He is hitting .289 with 20 homers, 80 RBI and a National League-high 108 runs scored.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann wriggled out of trouble Sunday, when he earned the win by throwing 6 2/3 innings in the Nationals’ 3-0 victory over the Mets. Zimmermann struck out five and allowed six hits and one walk but held the Mets hitless in nine plate appearances with a runner in scoring position. He is 12-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts.

SS Ian Desmond concluded an impressive weekend against Mets on Sunday, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in a 3-0 win. Desmond was 5-for-8 with four runs scored, three RBIs and two stolen bases in the final two games of the four-game series. The steals, both of which he recorded in Saturday’s 10-3 win, made him only the fourth shortstop in history with at least three 20 homers/20 steals seasons. He is hitting .252 with 22 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in 144 games.