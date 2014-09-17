FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
September 18, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tanner Roark improved to 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA against the Braves when he pitched seven shutout innings on Tuesday. Roark allowed five singles and struck out four. It was the fourth start where he’s pitched seven innings and not walked anyone.

LHP Gio Gonzalez had his two-game winning streak broken when he lost his Sept. 12 start against the Mets. Over the last 10 games, Gonzalez is 2-5 with a 3.88 ERA. He lost to Atlanta on Aug. 10, when he failed to make it out of the fifth inning. He struck out eight, but walked four and gave up six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

3B Ryan Zimmerman will report to Viera, Fla., to play in some instructional league games. The club plans for him to play 3-5 innings on Wednesday at first base, then play a full game as designated hitter on Thursday. Zimmerman may be activated by the Nats for the weekend series in Miami.

SS Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, his 23rd, to give the Nationals a home run in their 21st straight road game. Desmond also had a double and scored. Desmond is two homers shy of his career best. He extended his career-best RBI total to 88, which tied him for the club lead.

