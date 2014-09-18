Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer for the Nationals’ run in a 3-1 loss to the Braves on Wednesday night. Souza, the MVP and batting champion in the Triple-A International League, went down and got a 1-1 changeup, driving the ball over the fence in left-center field. It was also the first RBI for Souza, who came into the game 1-for-15 in the majors.

RHP Blake Treinen, who had not made a start since June, allowed three hits and a walk in five scoreless innings Wednesday night while getting a no-decision against the Braves. The right-hander struck out three before leaving after 55 pitches. Treinen, who was 8-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Syracuse, was told he was starting during the Nationals’ championship celebration Tuesday night. He has a 1.94 ERA in 14 appearances for the Nationals, six of them starts.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-10, 3.79 ERA) had his start pushed back a day after the Nationals clinched the NL East, and he will face the Marlins on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Miami. He had his two-game winning streak broken when he lost Sept. 12 against the Mets, and he is 2-5 with a 3.88 ERA over his last 10 starts. Gonzalez has made just one start against the Marlins this season, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings in a no-decision.

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman, who has missed two months with a severe hamstring tear, had eight at-bats while playing five innings defensively at first and third base in an instructional league game on Wednesday in Florida. He could return to the Nationals as early as Saturday in Miami. Zimmerman is scheduled to be the designated hitter in an instructional league game on Thursday and then hopefully play nine innings in the field on Friday.