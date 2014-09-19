Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, who is 14-6 this year with a 2.55 ERA, gets the start Friday against the Marlins. The Nationals virtually stole Fister in an offseason trade. He cost the Nationals three lesser talents -- utility man Steve Lombardozzi and lefty pitchers Ian Krol and Robbie Ray. In return, Fister has solidified Washington’s rotation.

INF Pedro Florimon was claimed by the Nationals off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Florimon, who was the Twins’ Opening Day shortstop, struggled this season, hitting .092 (7-for-76) with a .310 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 22 strikeouts and eight walks in 33 games.

OF Eury Perez was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday. The move was made to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Pedro Florimon, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

LHP Matt Thornton has secured a role as the top left-hander in the Nationals’ bullpen. Using his 97 mph fastball, Thornton has a 0.00 ERA in 16 appearances, totaling 10 innings. He has allowed eight hits and has eight strikeouts and just one walk. Thornton, 38, started the year with the Yankees, compiling a 2.55 ERA in 46 appearances.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (9-10), who played his high school ball in Miami Dade County, improved to 6-3 in his career against his hometown team, the Marlins. Gonzalez went seven innings, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs, earning his first win (1-1) in Marlins Park, which wasn’t around when he was a star at Pace and Hialeah high schools. Gonzalez has perhaps just one more regular-season start left before he prepares for his second shot at the playoffs. In 2012, he became a star, posting a 21-8 record and a 2.79 ERA in the regular season. But in the playoffs, he was disappointing, getting two no-decisions and posting a 4.50 ERA.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera plugged the leak in the Nationals’ infield that occurred when 3B Ryan Zimmerman tore his hamstring. Cabrera does not have big individual numbers, but the Nationals win a high percentage of their games when he is on the field. After Thursday’s win, the Nationals are 29-15 with Cabrera in the lineup.