Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, who is set to pitch Sunday against the Marlins, has a 1.69 ERA in his past four starts. During those four starts over a span of 26 2/3 innings, he has struck out 28 and walked none. Strasburg, who was Washington’s Opening Day pitcher, is in line to get the Nationals’ first playoff start.

RHP Doug Fister won his career-high 15th game on Friday night. Fister (15-6), a right-hander who broke into the majors in 2009, won 14 games last season for his previous high. On Friday, Fister allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. His walk ratio is the lowest among active pitchers with more than 500 career innings, and he has yet to allow a steal this season.

3B Anthony Rendon went 0-for-3 with no RBIs or runs scored on Friday. Still, he entered Friday with 110 runs scored, which led the majors. Angels OF Mike Trout. Rendon is one of four players in the 10-year Nationals history to score 100 or more runs in a season, joining Nick Johnson (100 in 2006), Ryan Zimmerman (110 in 2009) and Alfonso Soriano (119 in 2006). While Rendon chases Soriano’s Nationals record, he also has 86 RBIs, which is second on the team to SS Ian Desmond’s 89. Along with 1B Adam LaRoche and RF Jayson Werth, the Nationals are the only team with four players totaling at least 80 RBIs this year.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is set to start Saturday against the Marlins. He is on a run of 10 quality starts in a row and has not allowed a run in his past 6 2/3 innings. He has 22 quality starts for the season, which is tied with Stephen Strasburg for the team lead. Zimmermann had a career year last season when he went 19-9. But his ERA this season (2.83) is actually better than it was last year (3.25) even though the win-loss record does not reflect that fact. Zimmermann, 28, is 10th in the NL in ERA and has been described as a “born strike-thrower” who has a business-like demeanor on the mound. If he keeps this ERA level, it would be a career best, ahead of the 2.94 mark he posted in 2012.