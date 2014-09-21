Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg enters Sunday’s outing on a streak of four consecutive quality starts. In those four games, he’s posted a 1.69 ERA, striking out 28 batters and walking none. He faces the Marlins’ Nathan Eovaldi, who has lost his last six decisions. Strasburg is in line to get Washington’s first playoff start.

RHP Drew Storen earned his ninth save this season since taking over the closer’s role for Rafael Soriano, who has struggled since the All-Star break. Storen extended his scoreless appearance streak to 20 games, but it was in jeopardy with one out in the ninth of the 3-2 game. He ultimately induced Garrett Jones into a grounder to second that resulted in a game-ending double play.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann earned his 13th win of the season, going six innings and holding the Marlins to two runs (one earned) on five hits. He took a comebacker off the bat of Casey McGehee to the shoulder in his final frame. “It was a couple inches away from hitting me in the face,” he said, adding that he came out of it with just a bruise. Manager Matt Williams said he shouldn’t require any testing.

3B/OF Ryan Zimmerman returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a torn hamstring on July 22. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple. He also showed he hadn’t played in a while trying to score on a chopper to third that he should’ve stayed put on. Zimmerman was taken out of the game after the two tests of the hamstring -- the triple and the sprint home -- but manager Matt Williams said it was because he didn’t want him to test it anymore.