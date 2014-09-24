Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark got the start at home Tuesday one week after he was the starter a week ago as the Nationals clinched the NL East title at Atlanta. Roark improved to 4-0 this year against the Mets and 5-0 in his career as he gave up five hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings. He has now won his last three starts in a bid for a spot in the post-season rotation. “You have to keep doing your job,” said Roark, who gave up five hits and two runs in 6 and 1/3 innings. “You really can’t think about it.” Said manager Matt Williams: “He can throw multiple pitches for strikes. He doesn’t blow the radar gun up. He has four pitches to work with. That is the art of pitching.” Williams has been impressed that all five starters are ending the season on a strong note. Deciding on a post-season rotation will not be easy. “Those are good tough decisions,” Williams said. “That is a good thing for us.”

3B Anthony Rendon began Tuesday with 110 runs scored, the most in the National League. He got the night off as Kevin Frandsen started at third.

1B Adam LaRoche had two hits, including a three-run homer in the fifth, as Washington won 4-2 over the Nationals. It was 26th homer of the year for LaRoche and it came off Mets’ starter Bartolo Colon.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Wednesday at home against the New York Mets. He has made 26 starts this year and in 151 2/3 innings has allowed just 133 hits.

3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring soreness) was not in the starting lineup Tuesday and was retired as a pinch-hitter. He came off the DL on Saturday and had two hits and then did not play Sept. Sunday. Washington had an off-day Monday.

3B Kevin Frandsen, who was taking groundballs more than four hours before the game, got the rare start at third as Anthony Rendon got the night off. Frandsen was 1-for-3 and is hitting .258.

C Wilson Ramos now has a record of 46-37 as the starting catcher for the Nationals. His backup, Jose Lobaton, has a mark of 37-19. Ramos is hitting .258 after going 1-for-3.