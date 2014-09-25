Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

3B Anthony Rendon began Wednesday with 110 runs scored, the most in the National League. After he had off Tuesday, he was back in the lineup and hitting in the leadoff spot Wednesday before the game was rained out against the Mets.

RHP Blake Treinen will start the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday against the Mets. He is 2-3 with an ERA of 1.94 in 14 games, with six starts, this year for the Nationals.

CF Denard Span was not in the starting lineup before Wednesday’s game was rained out against the New York Mets in Washington. He bruised his knee in the third inning Tuesday as he made a sliding catch on the warning track in center. Rookie Michael Taylor pinch-hit for Span in the last of the third on Tuesday. “He is fine,” manager Matt Williams said Wednesday. “He banged his knee good. There is no cause for alarm. We decided to give him a day off” before Wednesday’s game was rained out against the New York Mets.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will get the start on Thursday at home against the New York Mets in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He has made 26 starts this year and in 151 2/3 innings has allowed just 133 hits. He is 1-3 in four starts against the Mets this season and 6-4 in his career against New York.