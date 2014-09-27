Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (13-11, 3.23 ERA) looks to complete a strong finish to his regular season Saturday against the Marlins. After losing at Atlanta on Aug. 8, Strasburg was 8-10 with a 3.68 ERA. Since then, he’s won 5-of-6 decisions and lowered his ERA by nearly half a run. Over his last two starts, he hasn’t allowed a run in 14 innings, while striking out 12 and walking only two.

RHP Doug Fister allowed just three hits and fanned nine with no walks as he got the win in the first game Friday as the Nationals locked down the homefield edge for the National League playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Marlins. “It is a big milestone,” Fister said. “I think it will give us some edge in the playoffs. Guys are comfortable here. That means a lot.” Fister lowered his ERA to 2.41 this year and improved to 16-6 as he leads the team in wins.

RHP Taylor Hill (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings in his first major league start. The rookie, whose two previous appearances were in relief, allowed seven runs on 10 hits. “I definitely wasn’t sharp like I wanted to be,” he said. “That’s part of pitching, being able to battle and throw strikes and I found myself behind a lot of hitters and it ended up hurting me. You’ve got to build off that and learn how to pitch, and learn a little something about yourself.”

RF Jayson Werth sat out the opener Friday against the Marlins, but went 3-for-4 in the nightcap, a 15-7 loss. He came to bat in the ninth inning of what was essentially a meaningless game for Washington needing a home run for the cycle. “I surely was,” Werth said when asked if he was trying it when he struck out in the ninth inning. “I don’t think in my whole baseball career from tee ball (on), I don’t think I’ve ever hit for the cycle.”

CF Denard Span started in center in the first game Friday. It was his first appearance since he bruised his knee while making a diving catch on the warning track in center on Tuesday against the New York Mets. “He’s good. He has a big ‘ole gash on his knee,” said manager Matt Williams. Span led off and was 1-for-4, which left his average at .299. His only hit was the 181st of the year, which set a career high.

LF Ryan Zimmerman, who came off the disabled list Sept. 20, started in left field in the first game Friday. He missed 55 games with a right hamstring injury after going on the DL July 23. “He came out of it great,” manager Matt Williams said. The manager said Zimmerman would be available to pinch-hit in the second game Friday. Zimmerman was 1-for-4 in the first game and struck out as pinch hitter in the second game.