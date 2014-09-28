Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg made his last start of the year at home Saturday against the Marlins, giving up just two hits and striking out seven in six shutout innings. “He was tough,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “They scored that run early and that was all they needed.” Strasburg has gone 20 innings without allowing a run and most likely will start Game 1 of the playoffs at home Friday. “I just think he wants to pitch. I think he is excited about that,” manager Matt Williams said. “He will get a chance to pitch in the postseason. That is important for him. He feels good about his season.”

RF Jayson Werth, after falling a homer short of the cycle in the second game Friday, had a single in the first and the fifth on Saturday. He was taken out in the top of the eighth for rookie Stephen Souza Jr. as manager Matt Williams gave some rest to some of his regulars.

CF Denard Span bruised his knee while making a diving catch on the warning track in center on Tuesday against the New York Mets. He started the first game of a doubleheader on Friday and was in the starting lineup again on Saturday as the leadoff hitter. He had two hits to add to his team record and he also had his 58th multi-hit game of the year to set a franchise mark. Span also leads the National League in games with two hits or more.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (13-5, 2.78 ERA) will make his last start of the season on Sunday against the Marlins as he tunes up for a postseason start. His last outing was Sept. 20 in Miami against the Marlins. He has eight wins against NL East foes. He bruised his shoulder in his last start when a liner hit his back, and he got some extra rest going into the start Sunday. “He’s fine,” manager Matt Williams said. “It will be extra rest for him. He has no limitations for tomorrow, which is good.”

LF Ryan Zimmerman, who came off the disabled list Sept. 20, was not in the starting lineup Saturday after he started the first game Friday and pinch-hit in the second game. But he did enter in the top of the sixth Saturday and retired the first batter of the inning. He also singled in his only at-bat. Zimmerman missed 55 games with a right hamstring injury after going on the DL July 23. “I think he’s right on track. We have to be mindful of his health. We are not going to push it,” manager Matt Williams said.