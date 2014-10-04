Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg made his first postseason start on Friday at home against the Giants and it was an uneven one. He gave up eight hits -- and a lot of loud outs -- and two runs (one earned) with one walk and just two strikeouts in five innings, plus two batters. He was pulled with no outs and two runners on base in the sixth and replaced by Jerry Blevins, who got out of the inning. The opponent for Strasburg was Jake Peavy, his boyhood idol while growing up in San Diego. Was Strasburg too amped up? “I don’t think so,” manager Matt Williams said. “I think Jake was good. Throwing the ball to both corners, breaking balls in fastball counts, and vice versa. He is a veteran; he knows what he is doing. Made good pitches early. Like I said, we had opportunities. One swing of the bat can mean the difference in our game today. It didn’t happen. We will see if it can happen tomorrow.”

LF Bryce Harper hit a long solo homer to right to put the Nationals on the board against rookie Hunter Strickland in the seventh. “He is someone I believe in, period,” said manager Matt Williams. “From spring training, on, of course, he is one of our guys. He is an important piece for us.”

3B Anthony Rendon, in his first postseason game, was hitless in his first three at bats. He singled to lead off the eighth and went to second on a single by Adam LaRoche but was stranded. Rendon hit .287 with 21 homers this year.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Game 2 of the NLDS at home Saturday against the Giants. In his last start, in the regular-season finale on Sunday, he fanned 10 batters and threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

PH Nate Schierholtz, a former Giant, lined a pinch-hit double to lead off the sixth against Jake Peavy. But Schierholtz was stranded in the inning.

LHP Jerry Blevins was considered to be on the bubble to make the postseason roster, since the Nationals have other lefty options in the bullpen. But he was named to the roster over lefty Ross Detwiler, and that decision looked good when Blevins came on with two on and no outs in the top of the sixth for starter Stephen Strasburg in the sixth as Washington trailed 2-0. Blevins retired the next three batters to get out of the jam and then Nate Schierholtz pinch-hit for him in the last of the sixth.

SS Ian Desmond fanned with runners on base in the sixth and eighth. Desmond struck out to end the sixth on a fastball of 100 miles per hour by rookie reliever Hunter Strickland, who pitched in the minor leagues for the Richmond Flying Squirrels earlier this season. “That’s fine. He has never seen Strickland,” said Washington skipper Matt Williams, in his first postseason game as a manager. “He throws a hundred. Those are pretty good fastballs. I would take that opportunity for Desi every day. He has been really big for us this year, hitting from that spot. Driven in a lot of runs for us. We will take that opportunity any time we can get it.”