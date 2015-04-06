Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery in January 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took his first at-bats of spring training in a minor league game March 30, and he might be able to return in April.

CF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He ran sprints and played catch March 30, and he hopes to return in early May.

OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

RHP Casey Janssen (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.