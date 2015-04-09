Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start at home Thursday against the Mets. He will be opposed by RHP Matt Harvey, who got the win in the only meeting between the two pitchers April 19, 2013. The Mets won that game, 7-1. Strasburg went 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA in four starts this spring.

OF Bryce Harper is one of 12 players to hit at least 55 homers before he turned 22. Two others are active: Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton. Harper hit the third Opening Day homer of his career Monday, a solo shot against Mets RHP Bartolo Colon. He added two hits Wednesday, plus an intentional walk. “I feel good up there. I‘m trying to have good at bats,” he said. He has four of his team’s 10 hits on the year.

RHP Tanner Roark won 15 games as a starter last year, but he will work out of the bullpen to start the year as the Nationals added RHP Max Scherzer to the rotation. How will he be used? “It depends on the day. One day he could be the long guy,” said manager Matt Williams, who added on other days Roark could face a few batters late in the game. Roark did not pitch in the first two games of the season.

OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery in January 2015) is slated to play Thursday for high Class A Potomac. He is eligible to be activated from the disabled list Saturday, but he said he is aiming to play when the Nationals begin a series at Boston on Monday.

OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery on March 9) was with the team for the first two games, but manager Matt Williams said Span would head back to Florida after the April 9 game against the Mets. Williams said Span would begin playing simulated games upon his return to Viera, Fla.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (14-5, 2.66 in 2014) allowed one run in six innings Wednesday against the Mets in his first start of the season. In his previous regular-season start at Nationals Park, he threw a no-hitter on Sept. 29 against the Marlins. In his last start at home, against the Giants in Game 2 and the NL Division Series, he took a shutout into the ninth inning. “He is real good,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. Zimmermann was pleased with his outing. He fanned Curtis Granderson with a slider with two outs and the bases loaded in the second. “I knew he was sitting on a fastball,” Zimmermann said.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, making the move from third base, hit a two-run homer in the first against Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year. Zimmerman also made a diving catch on a bunt attempt by deGrom in the second with runners on first and second with one out. “I feel pretty comfortable over there,” he said of playing first.

RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) continues to make progress after being placed on the disabled list April 5 (retroactive to March 27). “He is doing his exercises. It is an everyday thing,” manager Matt Williams said.