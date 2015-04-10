Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg made his first start of the season Thursday at home against the Mets. It was the second time he went up against Matt Harvey, who made his first appearance since August, 2013. Strasburg was tagged with the loss Thursday as he gave up six runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings with nine hits allowed. “I thought he threw well. The ball did not roll his way today,” said right fielder Bryce Harper.

OF Bryce Harper had four hits in the first two games while the rest of his team had six. He fanned in his first three at-bats on Thursday against Matt Harvey and was hitless in four at-bats. “I don’t know if it is tough to layoff,” Harper said of a high fastball that got him out. “He is tough out there.”

OF Clint Robinson made his first start, in left, for the Nationals on Thursday. He spent eight years in the minor leagues with 141 homers at the level. He was hitless in three at-bats Thursday. “We have to do a better job of putting runs on the board,” said Robinson, whose team scored just six runs in the three-game series to start the year.

CF Michael A. Taylor had two hits in a 6-3 loss on Thursday to the Mets. He has started in center and batted leadoff in the first three games and collected at least one hit in all three contests.

RF Jayson Werth began a rehab assignment with high Class A Potomac on Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his first start of the season on Friday in Philadelphia. He missed part of last year with arm problems but said in spring training that he feels as good as he did in 2012, when he won 21 games. He was 10-10 with an ERA of 3.57 last year for the Nationals.