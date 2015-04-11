Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister makes his first start of the season Saturday against the Phillies, after going 0-0 with a 5.96 ERA in six spring-training starts. He is 2-2 with a 2.60 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia.

CF Michael Taylor hit the first leadoff homer of his brief major league career Friday night in Philadelphia. Taylor, who hit .205 in 17 games for the Nats last season, is in the lineup while Denard Span recovers from offseason core-muscle surgery. He batted .323 in spring training, and is at .294 through the first four games of the season.

OF Jayson Werth, on the disabled list since March 27 following shoulder surgery in January, was scheduled to continue a rehab assignment April 10 at Class A Potomac. Depending on his progress, he could return early next week, according to the Washington Post.

OF Denard Span, recovering from core-muscle surgery, played in simulated games in Washington on April 7 and 8, according to the Washington Post, and has returned to Florida to play in more simulated games. The Post reported that he could return later this month.

LHP Gio Gonzalez surrendered three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings while taking the loss Friday against Philadelphia. He carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning but walked two and hit a batter to load the bases, then departed. All three runners later scored. “I was trying to be too perfect,” said Gonzalez, who struck out four and walked four. “I was going at a fast pace and they slowed me down. They really battled.”

1B Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a walk Friday against the Phillies, and is off to a 2-for-14 start this season. Zimmerman, playing first after spending his entire career at third base, is a .285 career hitter, and batted .250 in spring training.