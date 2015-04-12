Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister had a no-decision Saturday against Philadelphia, going 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowing six hits. He struck out one and walked one. Fister, who in 2014 was the only pitcher in the majors to work more than 160 innings and strike out fewer than 100 (98), stayed true to his nature by inducing 11 ground-ball outs.

CF Michael Taylor went 1-for-4 Saturday against Philadelphia but struck out three times against Cole Hamels. Taylor, hitting .286, has fanned seven times in 21 at-bats. He hit .205 in 17 games for the Nats last season, and is in the lineup while Denard Span recovers from offseason core-muscle surgery. Taylor batted .323 in spring training.

1B Ryan Zimmerman went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Saturday night against Philadelphia and saw a 16-game hitting against the Phillies end. Zimmerman, playing first after spending his entire career at third base, is just 2-for-19 with eight strikeouts this season. He is a .285 career hitter, and batted .250 in spring training.

RHP Max Scherzer, Sunday’s starter, was a hard-luck loser to the Mets on Opening Day, going 7 2/3 innings and allowing four hits and three runs, none of them earned, in a 3-1 defeat. Scherzer, who signed a seven-year, $210 million contract in the offseason after making two All-Star teams in his five years in Detroit, is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies.

C Wilson Ramos hit his first homer of the season Saturday, a solo shot to the opposite field off Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels. Ramos hit 11 homers in 88 games last year for Washington, 16 in 78 the year before. He hit .333 in spring training.