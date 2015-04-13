Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Clint Robinson started in left field Sunday against the Phillies and went 3-for-5 with a run scored in his team’s 4-3, 10-inning win. The 30-year-old entered the game 1-for-5 to start the season. “I feel good,” Robinson said. “Just trying to go up there and keep it simple and let the ball fall where it falls.” Robinson, OF Reed Johnson and OF Tyler Moore all received starts in left field during the three-game series in Philadelphia.

3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Manager Matt Williams said postgame Sunday that Rendon has begun swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing.

OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder) will make the trip to Boston for the Nationals’ three-game series against the Red Sox from April 13-15, manager Matt Williams said postgame Sunday. Whether Werth plays or not is to be determined, Williams said, but the 35-year-old is likely to be activated from the 15-disabled list Monday, where he began the season recovering from right shoulder surgery. Werth was rehabbing at Class A Potomac last week.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is scheduled to start Monday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Zimmermann won his season debut by throwing six innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 win over the New York Mets. In two career starts against Boston, Zimmermann is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA, 13 strikeouts and three walks. Current Red Sox are collectively hitting .369 lifetime against the right-hander.

RHP Max Scherzer, Sunday’s starter, struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies. Over his first two starts with the Nationals, he’s allowed just one earned run in 13 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts, but does not have a win to show for it. On Sunday, Scherzer said he’s starting to throw a cutter, a pitch he’s recently learned. “That’s the pitch I’ve been working at, it’s just a version of my slider,” he said. “I think I have a chance to pick it up quicker than most pitches would take. So hopefully I‘m able to continue to make strides with that pitch and bring it into my game as much as I can.”