Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-1) will be looking for better results when he makes the second start of his season Tuesday in Boston. Strasburg allowed six runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-3 loss to the Mets, and he won’t have an easy time against Boston. He will be facing a potent Red Sox lineup that has scored at least six runs in each of its five wins, including eight against Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann and nine overall in a win Monday. In his only other start against Boston, at Fenway Park in 2012, Strasburg gave up two runs in six innings, but it was against a far different team, one that finished the season with one of the worst records in all of baseball.

3B Anthony Rendon threw from 100 feet and swung off a tee without issue Monday. Rendon hasn’t played a game since March 9 when he sprained the MCL in his left knee, and he opened the season on the disabled list.

OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday to make room for LF Jayson Werth, who came off the disabled list. Den Dekker appeared in four games for Washington off the bench this season and went 0-for-2. He was acquired from the New York Mets on March 30 in exchange for LHP Jerry Blevins.

LF Jayson Werth went 0-for-3 in his first game after being activated from the 15-day disabled list, where he started the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He left the game for a defensive replacement after the top of the seventh. Werth’s presence in a potent lineup is a big reason why many prognosticators project Washington to win the National League East. Werth batted .292 with 16 homers, 82 RBIs, 37 doubles and 85 runs for the Nationals last season.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann’s second start of the season was nothing short of disastrous. Zimmermann (1-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings in a 9-4 loss to the Red Sox on Monday afternoon. Zimmermann allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits, a walk and two hit batsmen. It was the first time in 147 career appearances that he didn’t record a strikeout. It also was a far cry from the first start of the season for the winningest pitcher in Nationals history (2005-present). Zimmermann allowed one run on five hits over six innings of a win over the Mets on Wednesday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman provided the lone bright spot during an otherwise dismal day for Washington. Zimmerman scored two runs Monday, including his second homer of the season in the fifth inning when he deposited a pitch from Boston RHP Rick Porcello into the center field stands at Fenway Park. Porcello retired 11 of the previous 13 batters. Perhaps the at-bat will turn around a slow start to the season for Zimmerman, who entered the game batting .130 (3-for-23) with two RBIs.