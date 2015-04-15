Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Rafael Martin was called up Tuesday, marking his first major league assignment. Martin signed with Washington as a minor league free agent in 2010 and advanced through three levels of the Nationals’ system last season, going 3-2 with a 1.39 ERA and 11 saves. He did not allow a run from May 16 to Aug. 17, a span of 29 games. In one game with Triple-A Syracuse this season, Martin allowed two hits with four strikeouts over two innings to earn the save.

RHP Stephen Strasburg had another rough outing to start the season. Strasburg allowed five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings and didn’t factor into the decision during an 8-7 loss to Boston on Tuesday night. It marked the first time in his career that he allowed nine or more hits, as well as five or more runs, in consecutive starts. Strasburg gave up nine hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to the New York Mets in his first start.

RHP Blake Treinen committed two errors on one play Tuesday night, allowing the Red Sox to rally for an 8-7 win. Treinen came on in relief with two on in the seventh and hit pinch hitter Allen Craig. C Ryan Hanigan then bounced a short chopper in front of the mound, where Treinen dropped the ball, allowing Ramirez to score. He then made another mistake, scooping the ball up and throwing wildly into the stands while trying to catch Shane Victorino at the plate. “I was telling myself just to be smooth and get it to the plate. I had plenty of time to get it,” Treinen said. “The transition in between my glove and my hand, just bobbled it, it fell to the ground, just kind of had to get rid of it quick and made a terrible throw. It ended up costing us.” Treinen (0-1) took the loss.

CF Michael A. Taylor led the Nationals with a career-high three RBIs on Tuesday night, his second multi-hit game of the season. Taylor gave Washington two leads it eventually would squander. He put the Nationals on top 1-0 with a two-out, RBI single in the second, and later staked Washington to a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-out, two-run triple. It marked the first time in his career that he had a hit, RBI and a stolen base in the same game.

OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery in March 2015) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, going 1-for-4. He could be back with the Nationals in the next week or two.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (0-1) is being counted on to help the Nationals avoid a three-game sweep in Boston on Wednesday afternoon. Gonzalez will take the mound for Washington at Fenway Park as the Nationals try to win for just the second time in their last seven games. Gonzalez allowed three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia in his first start of the season Friday. He walked four and struck out four. He’ll be facing a Boston lineup that is battering opposing pitchers. The Red Sox have scored at least six runs in six of their eight games, averaging 6.4 runs per game.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Rafael Martin. Cedeno pitched 16 innings over 25 games for the Nationals over the past three seasons, going 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

C Wilson Ramos did not record a hit on Tuesday night against Boston, going 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout, but still had a special night. Ramos was honored by the Red Sox on the field before Tuesday night’s game after being named in January as the 25th recipient of the Tony Conigliaro Award, given to a major league player who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage, trademarks of former Boston RF Conigliaro, who was hit in the eye by a pitch during the 1967 season, causing sever eye damage and derailing his career. Ramos was kidnapped in his native Venezuela in 2011 and has since suffered several setbacks on the field, including a knee injury in 2012, hamstring strains in 2013 and a broken hamate bone on Opening Day last season.