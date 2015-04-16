Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Rafael Martin replaced LHP Gio Gonzalez and made his major league debut in the seventh inning. After a flyout and a single, he struck out five consecutive batters. Following the game, Gonzalez called him “The Mexican Assassin.”

RHP Craig Stammen was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right forearm stiffness. He is due to be examined Thursday. Stammen, who worked in Tuesday night’s game, has no decisions and a 0.00 ERA in five games this season.

RHP Doug Fister makes his second start of the season when the Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. Fister worked 6 1/3 scoreless innings with no decision against the Phillies in his first start, also hooking up with LHP Cole Hamels last weekend.

RHP Taylor Jordan was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace RHP Craig Stammen (forearm) on the roster. Jordan, 26, was with the Nationals for parts of the previous two seasons, going 1-6 with a 4.31 ERA. He pitched six scoreless innings in his lone start for Syracuse this season.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who came into Wednesday’s game 2-0 with a 4.84 ERA in four previous outings at Fenway Park, gave up four earned runs in six innings but got his first win of the season. Pitching with an 8-2 lead, he gave up a two-run homer to LF Hanley Ramirez in the fifth and another run in the sixth before leaving. It was the first homer allowed by Gonzalez in 166 batters faced, dating back to last year. “What did I think of my outing? Let’s not kid ourselves: The offense was amazing with a lot of runs,” said Gonzalez. “I was trying to minimize the damage as much as possible to keep them off the board and give our offense a chance.”

C Wilson Ramos was 4-for-24 with a homer and four RBIs before Wednesday, when he drilled a three-run double and a single in the victory. He now has seven RBIs on six hits. “It was big for our team,” manager Matt Williams said. “We worked hard to get the bases loaded. It’s important come through there.”