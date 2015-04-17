Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Felipe Rivero, 23, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse of the International League before Thursday’s game. Rivero is with a big league team for the first time and gives the Nationals another lefty in the bullpen. “He is powerful. We need another lefty and he is a logical option for us,” said manager Matt Williams, whose team traded lefty reliever Jerry Blevins to the New York Mets in late March.

RHP Craig Stammen (forearm) had tests done April 16 after going on the disabled list April 15. “He’s got a torn flexor that will require surgery,” said manager Matt Williams. There was no timetable for the surgery or his return, though Williams said it is possible Stammen could miss the rest of the season.

RHP Doug Fister made the start on Thursday in the first game of the series against the Phillies. He was lifted with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh after he allowed three batters to reach in a row. Matt Thornton got the last out of the inning to end the threat. Fister allowed two runs (one earned) in six and 2/3 innings with four walks and four strikeouts. He threw 86 pitches, with 50 for strikes.

3B Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain) continues to do soft toss, hit in the cage and take grounders. “It is real positive,” said manager Matt Williams. He went on the disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27.

RHP Taylor Jordan was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LHP Felipe Rivero. Jordan had been called up from Syracuse on Wednesday as RHP Craig Stammen went on the disabled list, but Jordan was not used in Boston on Wednesday against the Red Sox.

CF Michael A. Taylor made a two-base error in the fourth but then hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth in a 5-2 win over the Phillies. He has two homers this year and is tied for the team lead with eight RBIs. “There is no excuse. I just dropped it. It just can’t happen,” he said of the ball hit by catcher Carlos Ruiz that he played into a two-base error in the fourth inning. But Taylor has not taken those fielding woes to the plate, as he hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth as the Nationals beat nemesis Cole Hamels. “I know the type of player that I am,” said Taylor, who connected on a pitch from Hamels up near his eyes for his second homer and team-leading eighth RBI of the season.

CF Denard Span began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Thursday after playing seven innings on Wednesday for Double-A Harrisburg. “He had no issues,” said manager Matt Williams. Span played seven innings on Thursday and had three hits, including a homer and two RBIs.

RHP Max Scherzer will start on Friday for the Nationals against the Phillies. In his first start at Nationals Park on Opening Day he allowed three unearned runs in a loss to the New York Mets. In his previous start on Sunday in Philadelphia he was not involved in the decision. Scherzer won the Cy Young Award with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

SS Ian Desmond had three hits Tuesday and hit a homer on Wednesday in Boston. Desmond had a chat with manager Matt Williams in Boston about his slow start at the plate and in the field. “He sought me out,” said Williams, who said Desmond made a slight adjustment at the plate. Desmond had a single in the seventh Thursday after he was retired his first three trips to the plate and he is now hitting .211.