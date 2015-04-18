Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. An examination April 16 found that he has a torn flexor that will require surgery, according to manager Matt Williams. He could return at some point this year. “We will get him back as quickly as we can,” manager Matt Williams said April 17. Stammen will have surgery April 19.

OF Bryce Harper had three walks on Thursday. “Calm is key for him,” said manager Matt Williams, who said sometimes Harper “jumps” at the ball. Harper then hit a three-run homer in the first inning Friday in a 7-2 win. “He can hit it a long way. He doesn’t have to fully swing every time to do so. He just put the head of the bat on it. He is doing fine, he is doing just fine,” Williams said.

RHP Tanner Roark won 15 games as a rookie starter last year but is now in the bullpen. “He could find himself in multiple roles,” said manager Matt Williams.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the third game of the series on Saturday against the Phillies. He gave up nine hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in his last start in Boston against the Red Sox on Monday. He has won six of his last nine starts against the Phillies with an ERA of 2.54 in that run.

RHP Max Scherzer made his third start of the season on Friday against the Phillies. He also started at home on April 6 on Opening Day against the New York Mets. He allowed just one in eight innings and got the win, 7-2, over the Phillies. “Willie and I were on the same page,” Scherzer said of C Wilson Ramos. “We stayed soft on some counts and knew when to throw hard. You have to know when to stay with your strength. I did a good job of attacking them. My changeup was great tonight. We had a great team win.” Said manager Matt Williams: “Not his best fastball tonight. He was able to pitch through early trouble. Fastball when he needed it. He pitched really effectively tonight. He understands how to pitch. He has a game plan going in. That is experience and understanding how to pitch.”

3B Yunel Escobar reached base in nine of the first 10 games and has been batting leadoff. “He has the ability to know the strike zone,” said manager Matt Williams. But Escobar left Friday’s home game with Philadelphia after he grounded out to shortstop on a close play to end the last of the fourth. “He just strained his groin a little bit. We took him out to make sure. We will see how he wakes up tomorrow and see how it feels. He says he feels okay,” Williams said of Escobar. “We will see how that plays out tomorrow.” Escobar entered the game hitting .282 and his single in the first inning extended his streak of getting on base to 10 games in a row. Escobar was acquired in a trade with the Oakland A’s in January for reliever Tyler Clippard. Escobar has played mostly shortstop in the majors but was slated to play second base for the Nationals. But when 3B Anthony Rendon went on the disabled list April 5 with a left knee sprain, Washington decided to have Escobar play third and use Danny Espinosa and Dan Uggla to hold down second. After Escobar left the game, Espinosa moved from second to third and Uggla entered the game to play second.