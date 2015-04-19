Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is off to another slow start. He will start the series finale on Sunday. In his first two starts, he has allowed 19 hits and eight earned runs in 10 2/3 innings. In his last start, in Boston on Tuesday, he gave up a career-high 10 hits and five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

INF Danny Espinosa made his first career start at third base. The former switch hitter batted only right-handed during spring training but has gone back to hitting from the left side against righties. Both of his homers this year are from the left side of the plate. He hit .219 last year and .158 in 2013. Espinosa was 1-for-3 Saturday and is hitting .294.

OF Tyler Moore took ground balls at third base before Saturday’s game since the Nationals were without INF Yunel Escobar, who strained his groin Friday. “He played a little bit (of third) in college,” manager Matt Williams said of Moore. He is “emergency for a day.” Moore was retired as a pinch-hitter in his only at-bat Saturday and is hitting .125. He was not needed at third.

CF Denard Span was at Nationals Park on Saturday after playing in a minor-league rehab game on Friday for the Class A Hagerstown Suns of the South Atlantic League. Span went on the disabled list April 5 after right core muscle surgery, retroactive to March 27. “He made it through good today. Feels great. So we’ll look at that this evening as well and see where we go from here,” manager Matt Williams said. Span did some work before Saturday’s game.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was tagged with the loss as he allowed four runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings. “He still wasn’t as sharp as he normally is, but he got through it. The last-inning walk ended up getting him, but two strikes, and he just wasn’t quite as sharp as normal,” manager Matt Williams said.

2B Dan Uggla got the start at second base as Danny Espinosa, who can also play second, started at third for the injured Yunel Escobar. Uggla is hitting .107 after going hitless in three at-bats, though he has played good defense of late.

INF Yunel Escobar did not start Saturday after he strained his groin while running out a grounder in the fourth inning Friday. Manager Matt Williams expected results from tests Sunday morning.

SS Ian Desmond had three hits but also made his eighth error of the season. “Brutal. But I have been here before and I have worked my way out of it,” he said. “I guess if this is the biggest problem in my life I am doing all right. I will work my way out of it.” Said manager Matt Williams: “Just keep working. That’s all we can do. He feels horrible about it. We support him. We work. There’s no substitute for that. So he’s out there every day and we rely on him a lot. He’ll keep going, like he always does. Both times today, he just didn’t get a grip on the baseball. So, you know, it’s one of those things. He’ll be back out there tomorrow playing short for us and helping us win a game.”