Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor) had successful surgery April 19. He was placed on the disabled list April 15. “It is an extended rehab. He is on the road to recovery,” said manager Matt Williams on Tuesday. Stammen plans to spend time with the team at home games and hopes to help out as a quasi-coach. “He’s a pro. He understands all of that,” Williams said.

RHP Doug Fister will start on Wednesday against the Cardinals. He will oppose John Lackey, and each pitcher got a win in the 2013 ALCS -- Fister for the Detroit Tigers and Lackey for the Boston Red Sox.

INF Danny Espinosa has been a solid player for the Nationals the first two weeks of the season. A former starter at second base, Espinosa filled in at third base when Yunel Escobar was out of the lineup with a groin injury. Then on Tuesday he was in the starting lineup at second as Escobar returned to play third. “He has done everything asked of him,” said manager Matt Williams. Espinosa has reached base in seven of his eight games this year with five hits and six walks.

INF Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain) played three innings on Tuesday in an extending spring training game in Florida. He is slated to play five innings Wednesday, according to manager Matt Williams, then get a day of Thursday. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment Friday, according to Williams. “There is no pain anymore. The pain has subsided,” Williams said. He went on the disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27.

LHP Gio Gonzalez started on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He was the starter in Game 5 of the NLDS in 2012 when the Nationals lost a 6-0 lead in the game and lost the series. Gonzalez allowed eight hits and four walks in six innings but managed to hold the Cardinals scoreless as the Nationals won, 2-1, in 10 innings. “Not as sharp as he would like to be,” manager Matt Williams said.

INF Yunel Escobar hit a solo homer with two outs in the 10th to give Washington a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Tuesday. It was his third career walk-off homer and first since 2011. “I was trying to be aggressive,” Escobar said through a translator. “I feel comfortable at the plate.” Escobar was acquired in a trade with the Oakland A’s in January for All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard. The Nationals got Escobar in hopes that he would play second base. But with the injury to third baseman Anthony Rendon, Escobar has been playing mostly third while Danny Espinosa and Dan Uggla have held down second base. “He understands the game, he understands situations,” said Matt Williams, the Washington manager. “He came out of (the game) healthy.” Escobar is hitting .277 with two homers this year.

SS Ian Desmond had eight hits in his previous three games before Tuesday. He had one hit Tuesday and scored the first run in a 2-1 win in 10 innings. He is hitting .304 and has not made an error in the past two games. He has eight errors this season.