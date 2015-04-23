Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday for his first big league assignment. He is 14-5 with an 2.32 since he became a reliever in 2013. Grace was 5-1 with an ERA of 1.17 in 50 games split between Double-A Harrisburg and Syracuse last season. He took part in the 2014 Arizona Fall League. Grace was drafted in the eighth round in 2010 out of UCLA by the Nationals. Grace made his big league debut on Wednesday and retired three of the four batters he faced in a scoreless seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

LHP Felipe Rivero was placed on the disabled list with a gastrointestinaI bleed on Wednesday. LHP Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him. Rivero gave up three hits and one run in one inning in his major league debut on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

RHP Doug Fister made the start on Wednesday against the Cardinals. He gave up a homer in the first to Matt Carpenter to lead off the game and a two-run shot to Kolten Wong in the third as he fell behind, 3-0. He gave up seven hits and five runs (four earned) but did not figure in the decision. “I just got beat,” he said.

RF Bryce Harper has had a strong month. He leads the Nationals with four homers and he has 14 walks, which leads the majors. He was 0-for-2 with two walks and run in a 7-5 loss Wednesday to the St. Louis Cardinals.

RHP Max Scherzer will make his fourth start of the year and third at home Thursday. He will face the Cardinals in the series finale. The St. Louis native has faced his hometown team twice in his career. The last was in 2009 when he pitched for Arizona.

3B Yunel Escobar had a three-run double on Wednesday in the third inning, one night after his walk-off homer beat the Cardinals. Washington trailed, 5-0, on Wednesday before tying the game. “I‘m proud of the guys for fighting. It’s one of those days where you could just easily fold the tent and say it’s not our day, but they came back and made a game of it. We had a chance,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

SS Ian Desmond had eight hits in the previous three games before Wednesday. He was 1-for-4 Wednesday and is now hitting .300 and for the third game in a row he did not make an error. Desmond has eight errors this year. Desmond has gotten a hit in eight games in a row and is hitting .441 (15 for 34) in that stretch.