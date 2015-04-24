Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark pitched one inning Thursday, which may be the former starter’s role going forward in the absence of late-inning reliever Craig Stammen, who is out for the season with a torn right flexor tendon. “We want to make sure we can ease him into that if we can,” manager Matt Williams said.

3B Anthony Rendon was in the Washington clubhouse Thursday, working out with the team one day before beginning a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg as he continues to recover from a left knee sprain that has caused him to miss the first 16 games of the season. Nationals manager Matt Williams said that Rendon will spend a few days in Double-A, with the plan to extend his workload in each appearance.

OF Denard Span knocked in his first RBI of the season with a fifth-inning single that tied the score Thursday. Span is playing in just his fourth game of the season after missing time with a core injury.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is looking to bounce back from two so-so starts, including his last one against the Phillies, where he walked four batters. Zimmermann did not walk that many hitters in any of his 32 starts last season. In 17 career starts, Zimmermann is 7-3 against the Marlins, including a no-hitter in his last outing against the Fish on the last day of the 2014 season.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was noticeably limping while running the basis and said that he is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. “This morning obviously it was a little bit worse,” he said. “I wasn’t moving around that well. I feel fine at the plate, it’s just obviously running the bass today wasn’t that great. We’ll just treat and try and keep it under control.”

3B Yunel Escobar extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a second-inning single Thursday. During the run, Escobar is hitting .294 (15-for-51) with two homers, five RBIs and six runs scored.

SS Ian Desmond extended his hitting streak and Washington’s longest hit tear of the season to nine games with an eighth inning double. Over the streak, Desmond is hitting .421 with four doubles and eight runs scored.