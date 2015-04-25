Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start at the Marlins on Tuesday. Strasburg has struggled so far this season with a 4.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. He allowed 24 hits in 18, which is surprising given his overpowering-type stuff.

RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk on Friday against the Marlins. For the season, he is hitting .286 with a .438 on-base percentage. Nationals Manager Matt Williams said he sees no reason why Harper can’t continue to do what he is doing. “We have always known he has the ability to be a high on-base guy while at the same time being a power guy and a run-producer,” Williams said. “It’s a pretty good package.”

1B Ryan Zimmerman was in the starting lineup despite suffering from a bone bruise on his left heel. He hit a double but went just one for four and is hitting .227 on the season. The Nationals are expecting more Zimmerman, especially in a key spot in the lineup, right behind Bryce Harper.

RHP Max Scherzer said he will not miss a start despite jamming his right thumb while batting. Manager Matt Williams said Scherzer’s thumb is “a bit swollen” but the team is hopeful he will not miss any time. Scherzer is off to a 1-2 start, but it is misleading. He has a 1.26 ERA and has struck out 9.10 batters per nine innings. His WHIP is excellent at 0.84.