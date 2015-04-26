Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-2) took the loss on Saturday against the Marlins, allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs in six innings. He struck out six. Nationals manager Matt Williams said Strasburg had a good fastball, sitting at 95-to-96 mph. But Strasburg struggled with his breaking pitches. ”He was OK,“ Williams said. ”There were a couple of balls just out of guys’ dives.

CF Denard Span was rested on Saturday, but he is highly valuable to Washington. He is coming off a season in which he hit .302 with eight triples, five home runs and 94 runs, setting career highs in hits (184), doubles (39) and steals (31). Span, 31, is a free agent after this season and could be very much in demand if he can close to duplicating those numbers.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who was born in Miami Dade County, will start against his hometown team on Sunday. Gonzalez, 29, has used his killer curve to carve up hitters, posting a career record of 81-59 with a 3.58 ERA. His control has been an issue at times, leading to high pitch counts and early exits.

3B Yunel Escobar went 2-for-4 on Saturday and is batting .286. He is even better when used in the leadoff spot as he was on Saturday, hitting .316 in five games. However, CF Denard Span, when healthy and rested, is the Nationals’ lead-off man.