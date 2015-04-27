Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, who starts Monday against Atlanta, is coming off an excellent season in which he went 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA. He doesn’t throw harder than 91 mph, but he has good sink on his fastball, changes the shape of his slider and changeup and also keeps hitters off base with a curve.

RF Bryce Harper hit a career-low 13 homers last season. He had 20 and 22 in his other two seasons. Harper is off to a better start this season with five homers, including the one he hit Sunday. His homer rate last year was one for every 7.7 games. This year, he has one homer per every 3.8 games. At this rate, Harper would hit 38 homers if he played in about 150 of the 162 games. So far, though, in three full seasons, Harper’s career high is 139 games. He missed a combined total of 129 games the past three years, so job one for Harper is staying healthy.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, a former 20-game winner and a native of Miami Dade County, took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday. He struck out eight but allowed 10 hits and six runs in just five innings. The loss snapped Gonzalez’s five-game win streak against his hometown team.

1B Ryan Zimmerman is second in career home runs by a player on a Washington team. The leader is Frank Howard -- who played for the Senators from 1965 to 1971 -- with 237. Zimmerman, who has been with Washington since 2005, has 186. Zimmerman’s strength is that he goes with the pitch and generates power to all field with exceptional bat speed.

SS Ian Desmond entered this season leading major league shortstops with 69 homers and 244 RBIs since 2012, and only Troy Tulowitzki of Colorado could match his slugging percentage among current shortstops. Still, Desmond strikes out a lot -- 183 last season and 441 over three years. And he makes errors in bunches -- he made 24 last season, second most in his seven-year career. This season, he already has eight errors, and his .905 fielding percentage would be a career low by far.