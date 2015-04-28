Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister lost to Atlanta for the first time in his career. Fister (1-1) entered the game with a career 1.23 ERA against the Braves, but he allowed five runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Fister allowed five runs in a second consecutive start, the fifth time in his career that occurred.

RHP A.J. Cole will make his major league debut Tuesday as a fill-in for RHP Max Scherzer. Cole was re-acquired by the Nationals from the A’s in the three-team deal that sent INF/OF Michael Morse to Seattle in January 2014. In three starts for Triple-A Syracuse this year, Cole is 0-0 with a 2.40 ERA. He has 10 strikeouts and one walk in 15 innings.

2B Dan Uggla entered the game when Yunel Escobar was injured and was heartily booed by the Atlanta fans. Uggla played three-plus seasons in Atlanta before he was released a year ago. After striking out in his first at-bat, Uggla tripled and scored in his second plate appearance. Uggla has five hits this year, three of them going for extra bases.

RHP Max Scherzer (1-2, 1.26 ERA) will miss his scheduled start Tuesday because of a right thumb injury he sustained while hitting in his last start. Scherzer played catch Sunday and said the thumb was still sore. Scherzer could return to the rotation at some point later in the week. He has gone 16 innings without issuing a walk, the last coming April 12 at Philadelphia.

3B Yunel Escobar’s streak of reaching base in 16 consecutive games ended when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Escobar had to leave the game in the fifth inning after he was spiked on the left hand on a play at third base. Manager Matt Williams said no stitches were required but said Escobar was “cut up pretty bad.” During the streak, Escobar went 19-for-64 (.297) with three doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, seven walks and six runs. His career-best streak is 25 games.