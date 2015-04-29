Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Rafael Martin was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse prior to Tuesday’s game to make room for RHP A.J. Cole. Martin struck out five in two innings against Boston in his first appearance, but he allowed a run in each of his last three games. Martin (0-0, 9.00) fanned 11 in five innings.

RHP A.J. Cole lasted only two innings in his major league debut and allowed nine runs, four earned, on nine hits and one intentional walk. He struck out one. Cole, considered Washington’s top pitching prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse as a replacement for RHP Matt Scherzer, who missed his start because of a sore right thumb. Cole also committed an error with two outs that allowed two runs to score.

OF Reed Johnson pulled a foot muscle while running out a pinch-hit double Tuesday. Johnson had to be removed from the game for a pinch runner. He will be evaluated by the team’s medical staff prior to Wednesday’s game.

CF Denard Span went 5-for-6, scored four runs and hit his first homer of the season Tuesday. The 11 total bases were a career high. It was the fourth five-hit game of Span’s career. Since entering the league in 2008, Span’s 22 games with at least four hits ranks as the second most in the majors. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera is the leader.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-2, 5.23 ERA) posted quality starts in his last two games but did not get a win. Zimmermann, who starts Wednesday at Atlanta, was 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts against the Braves last season, striking out 22 in 18 innings. In 10 career games vs. Atlanta, Zimmermann is 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 58 1/3 innings.

2B Dan Uggla hit his first home run since April 14, 2014, a three-run shot that proved to be the game-winner against Atlanta. Uggla also had a triple for the second straight game, the second time in his career he had back-to-back games with a three-bagger. He finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs, and he raised his average from .135 to .190.

RHP Max Scherzer was able to throw off the mound Tuesday and throw all his pitches. Scherzer was scratched from his start against the Braves due to a right thumb injury he sustained last weekend against St. Louis. The date for his next start has not been determined.