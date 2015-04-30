Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.88 ERA) will try to bounce back from an ineffective start against the Marlins that saw him allow four runs in six innings. In seven career starts against New York, Strasburg is 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA. He has 54 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings against the Mets. He lost to New York on April 9 when he allowed six runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

RF Bryce Harper had two hits and scored three runs on Wednesday. He’s reached in a career high-tying 15 consecutive games. It is Harper’s third 15-game streak and first since 2013.

LHP Sammy Solis was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg for his first trip to the major leagues. Solis is the fifth rookie to debut for the Nationals this month. Solis was 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three games after spending 10 days in extended spring training. Solis was a second-round pick in the 2010 draft and ranked as the team’s No. 15 prospect by Baseball America. He is 12-5 with a 3.30 ERA in the minor leagues.

3B Danny Espinosa was 4-for-5 on Wednesday with two runs and two RBIs. He had seven hits in the series and raised his average to .277. “He just continues to be easy at the plate. He’s getting good pitches to hit and he’s hitting them. Good sign,” said manager Matt Williams.

RHP A.J. Cole was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after making a start on Tuesday. Cole was a fill-in for RHP Max Scherzer, who missed his scheduled start with a right thumb injury. Cole allowed nine runs, four earned, in two innings in his major league debut, but did not figure in the decision.

OF Michael Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will make his second stint with the Nationals. He was on the Opening Day roster and hit .271 with a .314 on-base percentage in 12 games while Denard Span was completing his rehab. Taylor is ranked as the team’s No. 2 prospect by Baseball America.

OF Reed Johnson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left calf strain. Johnson suffered the injury after a pinch-hit double on Tuesday. The veteran had appeared in 12 games, going 4-for-18. He was 1-for-7 as a pinch hitter. He made the roster after signing a minor league contract in March.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (2-2) pitched seven innings Wednesday, his longest stint of the year, and allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and one walk. He had a season-high seven strikeouts. Zimmerman also had a bases-loaded single to drive in three runs and put the Nationals ahead to stay.